Kurdistan investment hits record high in 2023

2023-12-20 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Wednesday that it had issued licenses for 151 investment projects in 2023, a record high.

The projects, which are worth a total of $5 billion, are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in the region.

"This is a major achievement for the KRG," said Muhammad Shukri, head of the KRG's Investment Authority. "It shows that investors are confident in the future of Kurdistan."

Shukuri said that the KRG had made it easier for investors to obtain licenses by delegating the authority to the provinces and independent local administrations.

"We are committed to creating a favorable investment climate in Kurdistan," he said.

The projects cover a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and energy.