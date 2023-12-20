Iraq ranks lowest in Arab countries in AI readiness

2023-12-20 14:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / According to data released by Oxford Insights, Iraq has obtained the lowest position among Arab countries regarding government readiness for artificial intelligence (AI) in the year 2023.

The global AI ranking measures over 100 criteria across seven indicators: governmental strategy, research and development, capabilities, infrastructure, operating environment, and trade.

The United Arab Emirates topped the list of Arab countries in terms of readiness of its governmental AI system in 2023, securing the 18th position globally. Saudi Arabia followed as the second Arab country, ranking 29th worldwide, with Qatar coming in third among Arab nations and 34th globally.

Oman secured the fourth position among Arab countries and 50th worldwide, followed by Jordan ranking fifth among Arab nations and 55th globally. Bahrain followed in sixth place among Arab countries, with Egypt securing the seventh position regionally and 62nd globally.

Kuwait came eighth among Arab nations and 69th globally, while Lebanon ranked ninth regionally and 76th globally.

Tunisia ranked tenth among Arab countries and 81st globally, followed by Morocco in eleventh place regionally and 88th globally. Algeria secured the twelfth position regionally and 120th globally.