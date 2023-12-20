2023-12-20 15:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that with a significant fiscal expansion in place, it is anticipated that non-oil GDP will increase by 5 percent in 2023. The IMF mentioned in a statement that robust non-oil growth should be sustained with continued budget implementation in 2024. However, in 2023 and […]

The post Iraq’s non-oil GDP expected to grow by 5% in 2023: IMF appeared first on Iraqi News.