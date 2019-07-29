Home › INA › Prime Minister at the International Population Day: We look forward to a general population census next year

2019/07/29 | 22:05



Prime minister confirmed on Monday that there ıs an agreement about technecal support from the United Nations Population Fund in Iraq for the general census.







"Iraq is affected by the lack of a general census of population for 30 years, the prime minister said during a ceremony organized by Planning Ministry on the occasion of World Population Day.























