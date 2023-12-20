Iraqi PM meets US Under Secretary of State, highlights the crimes against Palestinians

2023-12-20 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani welcomed the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, and her accompanied delegation.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, During the meeting, the discussions centered around bilateral relations and the strategic framework agreement between the two nations.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of enhancing regional stability and reiterated the Iraqi government's commitment to ensuring security within its borders. He expressed the government's rejection of foreign interference in Iraqi affairs and affirmed the security forces' capability to protect diplomatic missions and Global Coalition advisor sites.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Al-Sudani condemned the "heinous crimes against Palestinians," stressing that the international community lost its credibility due to its stance on the Gaza events.

In turn, Nuland highlighted the cooperative relations between the US and Iraq, expressing that the United States is moving forward to end the military operations in Gaza. She emphasized a shift towards a political approach to secure the legitimate rights of Palestinians.