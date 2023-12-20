Kurdistan's president, US diplomat call for protecting diplomatic missions in Iraq

2023-12-20 16:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, met on Wednesday for talks on security issues amid heightened attacks against US forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq.

The two sides agreed that it is the responsibility of Iraqi authorities to take the necessary steps to stop attacks on diplomatic missions, including those of the United States and its allies.

They also discussed the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides stressing "the importance of cooperation and understanding between the region's political parties, particularly the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)."

Barzani noted that relations between the two parties have improved in recent months.