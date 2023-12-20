Iraqi government, private banks import $255 million in two weeks

2023-12-20 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A government source revealed on Wednesday that the government and private banks in Iraq imported $255 million within two weeks. According to the latest statistics provided by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the quantity of US dollars imported into Iraq within two weeks through some government and private banks is estimated […]

