Kurdish leader Barzani, U.S. Under Secretary of State highlight coordination in addressing terrorism

2023-12-20 18:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met

the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in

the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and the Consul

General in Erbil, Mark Stroh.

According to a statement by Barzani's office, the talks

covered political developments in Iraq and the region, outstanding issues

between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, the

constitutional rights of Kurds, financial entitlements, and security threats.

Leader Barzani underscored Erbil's commitment to stability

and problem-solving through dialogue with the federal government, expressing

concerns about factors hindering progress, including the return of displaced

individuals and normalization in the Sinjar region.

Both sides highlighted the importance of coordination in

addressing terrorism and security challenges.