Syria's Rukban camp dwindles after five-month Russian siege

2019/07/29 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

population of Rukban camp in a US-protected desert zone in southeast Syria has

dwindled to a quarter of the more than 40,000 who lived there five months ago

due to Russian moves to block supplies, according to Syrian aid workers, diplomats and

residents.The

fate of the camp and its residents, living near a Pentagon-run base close to

the Jordanian and Iraqi borders, highlights the tussle for influence in the

region between Russia and the United States.It

also exposes the same strategy of years of bitter siege imposed on former

opposition bastions by Moscow and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces to

push rebels to capitulate.The

camp’s inhabitants, most of whom fled from Russian air strikes when Moscow

pounded towns in eastern Homs desert several years ago, say growing hunger and

poverty as a result of the blocking of food supplies had forced most to leave.“The

situation is very, very bad, and food supplies are not available,” said Mahmoud

al Humeili, a prominent local figure in the camp who fled Homs.Moscow

has said Washington is providing a safe haven for rebels in the 55-km

deconfliction zone set up by the Pentagon that is off limits to Syrian or other

forces.Russian

and Syrian forces have laid siege to the area, preventing smugglers and traders

who once bribed their way across checkpoints to deliver essential food to the

camp.Russia

set up “humanitarian corridors”, which it has said will allow people to return

home. The men living in the camp have said if they leave, they face

conscription to the military or worse.“Thousands

of internally displaced persons have now fled Rukban out of desperation, taking

the risk of arrest by regime forces,” reported Etana, a leading Syrian policy

research group based in Amman that gathers information from civil and military

sources.The

group estimated that, as of July 23, there were about 11,000 people in the

camp, compared to a UN estimate of 41,000 in February.Washington

wants to maintain a strategic foothold in an area close to a crucial supply

route for Iranian weapons entering Syria from Iraq. Iranian-backed militias are

entrenched in the vast desert area around the zone, according to regional

intelligence sources.“Conditions

are currently the worst in the history of the camp with the Syrian regime and

its Russian ally continuing to implement a ‘starve or surrender’ strategy to

force the camp’s occupants to leave,” Etana said.Residents

say Washington has abandoned them, and they also accuse Jordan and the United

Nations of not doing enough to protect them.“If

we feed them, it will look like we are going to stay there forever,” James

Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syria, told the Washington Post on July

19. “We can’t commit to a long-term presence in al-Tanf or in anyplace else in

Syria.”Residents

say at least 6,000 to 7,000 will remain because they face an uncertain future

at the hands of the Syrian authorities if they returned home to government-controlled

areas.“We

will stay until the last breath because we fear what awaits us if we return to

the regime,” said Shukri Shehab, a local camp official.Many

of those remaining would prefer to be evacuated to the last remaining

opposition enclave in northwestern Syria.UN

humanitarian agency OCHA, which has avoided saying who was responsible for the

worsening humanitarian plight of the camp residents, said food had already

become scarce, leading to high prices.OCHA

said it was seeking approval from Damascus to send relief for those still in

the camp.



