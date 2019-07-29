Syria's Rukban camp dwindles after five-month Russian siege

2019/07/29 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
population of Rukban camp in a US-protected desert zone in southeast Syria has
dwindled to a quarter of the more than 40,000 who lived there five months ago
due to Russian moves to block supplies, according to Syrian aid workers, diplomats and
residents.The
fate of the camp and its residents, living near a Pentagon-run base close to
the Jordanian and Iraqi borders, highlights the tussle for influence in the
region between Russia and the United States.It
also exposes the same strategy of years of bitter siege imposed on former
opposition bastions by Moscow and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces to
push rebels to capitulate.The
camp’s inhabitants, most of whom fled from Russian air strikes when Moscow
pounded towns in eastern Homs desert several years ago, say growing hunger and
poverty as a result of the blocking of food supplies had forced most to leave.“The
situation is very, very bad, and food supplies are not available,” said Mahmoud
al Humeili, a prominent local figure in the camp who fled Homs.Moscow
has said Washington is providing a safe haven for rebels in the 55-km
deconfliction zone set up by the Pentagon that is off limits to Syrian or other
forces.Russian
and Syrian forces have laid siege to the area, preventing smugglers and traders
who once bribed their way across checkpoints to deliver essential food to the
camp.Russia
set up “humanitarian corridors”, which it has said will allow people to return
home. The men living in the camp have said if they leave, they face
conscription to the military or worse.“Thousands
of internally displaced persons have now fled Rukban out of desperation, taking
the risk of arrest by regime forces,” reported Etana, a leading Syrian policy
research group based in Amman that gathers information from civil and military
sources.The
group estimated that, as of July 23, there were about 11,000 people in the
camp, compared to a UN estimate of 41,000 in February.Washington
wants to maintain a strategic foothold in an area close to a crucial supply
route for Iranian weapons entering Syria from Iraq. Iranian-backed militias are
entrenched in the vast desert area around the zone, according to regional
intelligence sources.“Conditions
are currently the worst in the history of the camp with the Syrian regime and
its Russian ally continuing to implement a ‘starve or surrender’ strategy to
force the camp’s occupants to leave,” Etana said.Residents
say Washington has abandoned them, and they also accuse Jordan and the United
Nations of not doing enough to protect them.“If
we feed them, it will look like we are going to stay there forever,” James
Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syria, told the Washington Post on July
19. “We can’t commit to a long-term presence in al-Tanf or in anyplace else in
Syria.”Residents
say at least 6,000 to 7,000 will remain because they face an uncertain future
at the hands of the Syrian authorities if they returned home to government-controlled
areas.“We
will stay until the last breath because we fear what awaits us if we return to
the regime,” said Shukri Shehab, a local camp official.Many
of those remaining would prefer to be evacuated to the last remaining
opposition enclave in northwestern Syria.UN
humanitarian agency OCHA, which has avoided saying who was responsible for the
worsening humanitarian plight of the camp residents, said food had already
become scarce, leading to high prices.OCHA
said it was seeking approval from Damascus to send relief for those still in
the camp.
