2023-12-20 21:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday that the government is responsible for Iraq’s security and the protection of foreign missions. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, and her accompanying delegation, where she congratulated the Iraqi […]

The post Iraqi PM confirms government’s refusal of actions by external parties in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.