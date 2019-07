Iran and the legal trap

2019/07/29 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Hussein ShobokshiThe world is closelyfollowing the actions of the Iranian regime against commercial vessels in theimportant Strait of Hormuz sea corridor. Tehran’s involvement in acts of terrorismby the Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah and other similar terrorist groups andits dangerous interference in the internal affairs of the countries of theregion are matters that are non-negotiable to the international community. TheIranian regime has entered into a dangerous legal area with clear historicalprecedents.In the 1950s when the Egyptian president nationalized theSuez Canal and expropriated its ownership from the international company thathad contracted with the Egyptian government, he jeopardized the safety ofinternational marine corridors. Gamal Abdul Nasser was isolated by theinternational community and denied access to technology and weapons. Nasserlost all his battles of unity with Syria, his war in Yemen and suffered the devastatingsetback of 1967. There are those who firmly believe that Nasser was completelypolitically eliminated in 1956 with the decision to nationalize the channel.In 1989, US President George HW Bush sent Green Berets toarrest President Manuel Noriega of the Republic of Panama and put him in prisonin America on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and posing a threatto the lives of Americans.However, the international community knew that the realreason was Noriega’s constant threat to close the vital Panama Canal tointernational trade, which could never be accepted.If the legal precedent is contemplated, there are importantgrounds on which to build a case. The American argument today is economic andfinancial. More than 85 percent of Gulf oil exported through the Strait ofHormuz goes to China, Japan, India and South Korea, so these countries arerequired to “participate” financially in the military and security costs ofsecuring the important waterway.Between legal and financial matters, Iran’s situation isincreasingly complicated, and it is gradually digging an ever-deeper hole foritself as the issue has become more and more complex.The position of China and Russia remains closely watched. Russia considers Syria a region of influence and has traditionally intervenedin that country, and America has always regarded the Gulf region as itsstrategic security zone. Iran is increasingly isolated along with its allies,because they will not be able to defend piracy practiced by a state.