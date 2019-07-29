Iran and the legal trap

2019/07/29 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hussein Shobokshi
The world is closely
following the actions of the Iranian regime against commercial vessels in the
important Strait of Hormuz sea corridor. Tehran’s involvement in acts of terrorism
by the Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah and other similar terrorist groups and
its dangerous interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the
region are matters that are non-negotiable to the international community. The
Iranian regime has entered into a dangerous legal area with clear historical
precedents.In the 1950s when the Egyptian president nationalized the
Suez Canal and expropriated its ownership from the international company that
had contracted with the Egyptian government, he jeopardized the safety of
international marine corridors. Gamal Abdul Nasser was isolated by the
international community and denied access to technology and weapons. Nasser
lost all his battles of unity with Syria, his war in Yemen and suffered the devastating
setback of 1967. There are those who firmly believe that Nasser was completely
politically eliminated in 1956 with the decision to nationalize the channel.In 1989, US President George HW Bush sent Green Berets to
arrest President Manuel Noriega of the Republic of Panama and put him in prison
in America on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and posing a threat
to the lives of Americans.However, the international community knew that the real
reason was Noriega’s constant threat to close the vital Panama Canal to
international trade, which could never be accepted.If the legal precedent is contemplated, there are important
grounds on which to build a case. The American argument today is economic and
financial. More than 85 percent of Gulf oil exported through the Strait of
Hormuz goes to China, Japan, India and South Korea, so these countries are
required to “participate” financially in the military and security costs of
securing the important waterway.Between legal and financial matters, Iran’s situation is
increasingly complicated, and it is gradually digging an ever-deeper hole for
itself as the issue has become more and more complex.The position of China and Russia remains closely watched. Russia considers Syria a region of influence and has traditionally intervened
in that country, and America has always regarded the Gulf region as its
strategic security zone. Iran is increasingly isolated along with its allies,
because they will not be able to defend piracy practiced by a state.
Hussein Shobokshi
The world is closely
following the actions of the Iranian regime against commercial vessels in the
important Strait of Hormuz sea corridor. Tehran’s involvement in acts of terrorism
by the Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah and other similar terrorist groups and
its dangerous interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the
region are matters that are non-negotiable to the international community. The
Iranian regime has entered into a dangerous legal area with clear historical
precedents.In the 1950s when the Egyptian president nationalized the
Suez Canal and expropriated its ownership from the international company that
had contracted with the Egyptian government, he jeopardized the safety of
international marine corridors. Gamal Abdul Nasser was isolated by the
international community and denied access to technology and weapons. Nasser
lost all his battles of unity with Syria, his war in Yemen and suffered the devastating
setback of 1967. There are those who firmly believe that Nasser was completely
politically eliminated in 1956 with the decision to nationalize the channel.In 1989, US President George HW Bush sent Green Berets to
arrest President Manuel Noriega of the Republic of Panama and put him in prison
in America on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and posing a threat
to the lives of Americans.However, the international community knew that the real
reason was Noriega’s constant threat to close the vital Panama Canal to
international trade, which could never be accepted.If the legal precedent is contemplated, there are important
grounds on which to build a case. The American argument today is economic and
financial. More than 85 percent of Gulf oil exported through the Strait of
Hormuz goes to China, Japan, India and South Korea, so these countries are
required to “participate” financially in the military and security costs of
securing the important waterway.Between legal and financial matters, Iran’s situation is
increasingly complicated, and it is gradually digging an ever-deeper hole for
itself as the issue has become more and more complex.The position of China and Russia remains closely watched. Russia considers Syria a region of influence and has traditionally intervened
in that country, and America has always regarded the Gulf region as its
strategic security zone. Iran is increasingly isolated along with its allies,
because they will not be able to defend piracy practiced by a state.