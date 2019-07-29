عربي | كوردى


Iran and the legal trap

Iran and the legal trap
2019/07/29 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-











Hussein Shobokshi







The world is closely

following the actions of the Iranian regime against commercial vessels in the

important Strait of Hormuz sea corridor. Tehran’s involvement in acts of terrorism

by the Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah and other similar terrorist groups and

its dangerous interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the

region are matters that are non-negotiable to the international community. The

Iranian regime has entered into a dangerous legal area with clear historical

precedents.In the 1950s when the Egyptian president nationalized the

Suez Canal and expropriated its ownership from the international company that

had contracted with the Egyptian government, he jeopardized the safety of

international marine corridors. Gamal Abdul Nasser was isolated by the

international community and denied access to technology and weapons. Nasser

lost all his battles of unity with Syria, his war in Yemen and suffered the devastating

setback of 1967. There are those who firmly believe that Nasser was completely

politically eliminated in 1956 with the decision to nationalize the channel.In 1989, US President George HW Bush sent Green Berets to

arrest President Manuel Noriega of the Republic of Panama and put him in prison

in America on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and posing a threat

to the lives of Americans.However, the international community knew that the real

reason was Noriega’s constant threat to close the vital Panama Canal to

international trade, which could never be accepted.If the legal precedent is contemplated, there are important

grounds on which to build a case. The American argument today is economic and

financial. More than 85 percent of Gulf oil exported through the Strait of

Hormuz goes to China, Japan, India and South Korea, so these countries are

required to “participate” financially in the military and security costs of

securing the important waterway.Between legal and financial matters, Iran’s situation is

increasingly complicated, and it is gradually digging an ever-deeper hole for

itself as the issue has become more and more complex.The position of China and Russia remains closely watched. Russia considers Syria a region of influence and has traditionally intervened

in that country, and America has always regarded the Gulf region as its

strategic security zone. Iran is increasingly isolated along with its allies,

because they will not be able to defend piracy practiced by a state.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW