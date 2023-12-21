2023-12-21 00:15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Deep Dive: Anti-establishment parties unite to transform Iraqi politics Supporters of the October (Tishreen) protest movement are uniting to take on Iraq's political establishment. Groups that previously boycotted elections are now choosing to […]

