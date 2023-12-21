2023-12-21 00:15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received the Ambassador of Austria to Iraq, Mr. Andrea Nasi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of assuming his duties as the country's first resident ambassador in Baghdad in thirty years. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, discussions covered various aspects of bilateral relations between […]

The post Austria interested in Iraq's Development Road Project? first appeared on Iraq Business News.