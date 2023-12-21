IMF: Iraq Economic Activity is Recovering

2023-12-21 05:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded a visit with Iraqi officials, concluding: Economic activity is recovering, although oil production cuts are weighing on overall growth, and at the same time inflation has declined. The large fiscal expansion in the three-year budget law poses significant risks to fiscal and […]

