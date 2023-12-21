Over 11K New Jobs created in Iraq with IOM Support

2023-12-21 05:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has provided financing to 2,424 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Iraq through its Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) since its initial launch in 2018, helping to create 11,217 new jobs and improve 12,980 already existing jobs for host, returnee and internally displaced communities alike. EDF is an innovative programme designed to […]

