Iraq’s MidPoint signs escalator deal with Saudi Arabia’s Mayar Holding in Iraq

2023-12-21 08:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Gulf Elevators and Escalators Co. Ltd. (GEEC), a subsidiary of Mayar Holding Co., and MidPoint General Trade and Commercial Agencies Co. in Iraq have signed an exclusive agency agreement. As per Mayar’s statement to Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul, MidPoint will be responsible for marketing, selling, installing, and maintaining Mayar’s elevator and escalator items throughout all […]

