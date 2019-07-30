عربي | كوردى


An endless nightmare

2019/07/30
Anthony Avice Du Buisson







There

is no sanctuary for the victim of violence. Years can pass and physical wounds

can heal, leaving scars for decades later. Violence can leave marks deeper than

flesh. Yet violence can do more than leave scars. It can alter a person’s

psychology and destroy lives in the process.Take

the case of Yazidis, subject to the violence of ISIS terrorists in Sinjar.

There are thousands of Yazidis today who remain haunted by memories of

themselves or loved ones being kidnapped, raped and abused. For many of the

survivors their lives are forever altered, unable to expel the nightmares of

past years from their minds.An

estimated 5,000 Yazidis lost their lives to ISIS terrorists during the genocide

in Sinjar in Iraq’s Nineveh region. Another 5,000 were kidnapped, with many

sold into slavery by the jihadist organization. A further 400,000 were

displaced from their homes because of the conflicts that followed. These

numbers highlight a significant trauma that has impacted the Yazidi community

of Nineveh.Large-scale

violence in the form of genocide creates a collective trauma for survivors and

their communities. The loss of one young Yazidi girl is a loss to a father,

mother, sister, brother, aunt and so on. When families start to lose loved ones

to collective violence, there is an impact upon the community. Ripples form

from violence.The

destruction of Yazidi homes in Sinjar left thousands of people displaced. Each

family displaced was forced to resettle in different areas, seeking refuge in

displacement camps such as Khanke in Dohuk, Kurdistan and elsewhere in Iraq.

Far away from home and living in poor conditions, those displaced persons now

struggle to live.Five

years since the genocide of Yazidis in Sinjar, the community remains fractured.

The violence and persecution wrought by ISIS continues to haunt Yazidis. Homes

in Sinjar remain in ruins, and survivors continue to suffer. Despite millions

of dollars in aid being given to help rebuild Iraq, Nineveh remains in a state

of limbo.Worse

still is the lack of support given to survivors of the genocide in Sinjar and

wider conflict around ISIS. There remain thousands of people who suffer from

psychological trauma. This takes the form of depression, psychological trauma,

and often, suicide. These sufferers undergo an endless nightmare.The

impact that violence has on mental health is frequently overlooked in

discussions surrounding war, conflict or genocide. Yet understanding how people

respond to traumatic events in war is not easy to do. There are thousands of

Yazidis with stories of trauma. Tayseer’s story that follows is just one

example.During

the liberation of Baghouz in Syria earlier this year, there were many Yazidis

freed by the Syrian Democratic Forces. One of these Yazidis was a woman by the

name of Tayseer. She lived for five years under the control of ISIS terrorists.

Those five years were filled with torment.After

witnessing the murder of loved ones in Kocho in Nineveh in 2014, Tayseer was

sold as a slave through ISIS’s sex black market. She was sold to multiple

fighters who used her as an object of gratification. Violence in the form of

beatings, rape and sexual abuse became commonplace. Each day went on like this

for five years until her liberation.Although

Tayseer is now free to live her life, the mental and emotional scars left by

five years of extreme abuse are unlikely to fade. Her life before those five

years no longer exists. There is no returning to the normalcy of prior years

for her. Tayseer will return to whatever she left carrying the trauma of those

years.Tayseer

is only 17.Her

story is just one of many of Yazidis taken from their home by ISIS. There are

thousands more stories like this one that now form the Yazidi people’s

experience. Each story will be retold for generations that follow both as a

warning and as a reminder of what occurred in Sinjar.The

case of the Yazidi people provides for a microcosm of what violence can do.

Targeted for their identity and subjected to genocidal violence by ISIS

fanatics, Yazidis remain scarred from their experiences. Impacting upon the

psychology of survivors, Yazidis now work to reorganize their lives to regain

some semblance of normalcy.For

victims of ISIS violence, however, there is no return to normal. Survivors

carry the pain of the past with them constantly and will do so for the rest of

their lives. This is the real tragedy of violence, especially extreme violence:

Nothing is ever again the same.



