An endless nightmare

2019/07/30 | 00:35
Anthony Avice Du Buisson
There
is no sanctuary for the victim of violence. Years can pass and physical wounds
can heal, leaving scars for decades later. Violence can leave marks deeper than
flesh. Yet violence can do more than leave scars. It can alter a person’s
psychology and destroy lives in the process.Take
the case of Yazidis, subject to the violence of ISIS terrorists in Sinjar.
There are thousands of Yazidis today who remain haunted by memories of
themselves or loved ones being kidnapped, raped and abused. For many of the
survivors their lives are forever altered, unable to expel the nightmares of
past years from their minds.An
estimated 5,000 Yazidis lost their lives to ISIS terrorists during the genocide
in Sinjar in Iraq’s Nineveh region. Another 5,000 were kidnapped, with many
sold into slavery by the jihadist organization. A further 400,000 were
displaced from their homes because of the conflicts that followed. These
numbers highlight a significant trauma that has impacted the Yazidi community
of Nineveh.Large-scale
violence in the form of genocide creates a collective trauma for survivors and
their communities. The loss of one young Yazidi girl is a loss to a father,
mother, sister, brother, aunt and so on. When families start to lose loved ones
to collective violence, there is an impact upon the community. Ripples form
from violence.The
destruction of Yazidi homes in Sinjar left thousands of people displaced. Each
family displaced was forced to resettle in different areas, seeking refuge in
displacement camps such as Khanke in Dohuk, Kurdistan and elsewhere in Iraq.
Far away from home and living in poor conditions, those displaced persons now
struggle to live.Five
years since the genocide of Yazidis in Sinjar, the community remains fractured.
The violence and persecution wrought by ISIS continues to haunt Yazidis. Homes
in Sinjar remain in ruins, and survivors continue to suffer. Despite millions
of dollars in aid being given to help rebuild Iraq, Nineveh remains in a state
of limbo.Worse
still is the lack of support given to survivors of the genocide in Sinjar and
wider conflict around ISIS. There remain thousands of people who suffer from
psychological trauma. This takes the form of depression, psychological trauma,
and often, suicide. These sufferers undergo an endless nightmare.The
impact that violence has on mental health is frequently overlooked in
discussions surrounding war, conflict or genocide. Yet understanding how people
respond to traumatic events in war is not easy to do. There are thousands of
Yazidis with stories of trauma. Tayseer’s story that follows is just one
example.During
the liberation of Baghouz in Syria earlier this year, there were many Yazidis
freed by the Syrian Democratic Forces. One of these Yazidis was a woman by the
name of Tayseer. She lived for five years under the control of ISIS terrorists.
Those five years were filled with torment.After
witnessing the murder of loved ones in Kocho in Nineveh in 2014, Tayseer was
sold as a slave through ISIS’s sex black market. She was sold to multiple
fighters who used her as an object of gratification. Violence in the form of
beatings, rape and sexual abuse became commonplace. Each day went on like this
for five years until her liberation.Although
Tayseer is now free to live her life, the mental and emotional scars left by
five years of extreme abuse are unlikely to fade. Her life before those five
years no longer exists. There is no returning to the normalcy of prior years
for her. Tayseer will return to whatever she left carrying the trauma of those
years.Tayseer
is only 17.Her
story is just one of many of Yazidis taken from their home by ISIS. There are
thousands more stories like this one that now form the Yazidi people’s
experience. Each story will be retold for generations that follow both as a
warning and as a reminder of what occurred in Sinjar.The
case of the Yazidi people provides for a microcosm of what violence can do.
Targeted for their identity and subjected to genocidal violence by ISIS
fanatics, Yazidis remain scarred from their experiences. Impacting upon the
psychology of survivors, Yazidis now work to reorganize their lives to regain
some semblance of normalcy.For
victims of ISIS violence, however, there is no return to normal. Survivors
carry the pain of the past with them constantly and will do so for the rest of
their lives. This is the real tragedy of violence, especially extreme violence:
Nothing is ever again the same.
