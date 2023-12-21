Romanowski after meeting al-Hakim: We agreed to stop attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq

Shafaq News / U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, stated that she had reached an agreement with the leader of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, emphasizing the necessity to cease attacks targeting United States facilities in Iraq.

The ambassador highlighted in a post on X platform today that an important conversation took place yesterday with al-Hakim and the Acting Deputy U.S. Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, where they concurred on the urgency of halting attacks on American establishments in Iraq, increasing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and preserving peace throughout the region.