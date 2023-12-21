Gold prices decline in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

2023-12-21 12:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and local, witnessed a decline in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while they surged in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that in Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin was 436,000 dinars, with a buying price of 432,000 dinars per mithqal.

He indicated that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 406,000 dinars, while the buying price reached 402,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the Iraqi gold selling price fluctuated between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was at 508,000 dinars, 22-carat gold sold at 468,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 448,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 388,000 dinars.