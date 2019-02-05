ISIS detainee in Syria, journalist John Cantlie may be alive: UK

2019/02/05 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A British photojournalist who was captured in Syria in 2012 and has appeared in ISIS propaganda videos is believed to still be alive, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.Without elaborating, a spokesperson for the Home Office told reporters that Wallace's office believes John Cantlie may have survived.Cantlie, a freelance photojournalist, was captured alongside US colleague James Foley in November 2012 and handed over to ISIS. Nothing has been heard from Cantlie since 2016. In January, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported similar information. Foley was the first of several western journalists and aid workers murdered by ISIS in 2014. Graphic footage of their bodies was posted on YouTube. His family and supporters have continued to appeal for information as to his whereabouts.
We are aware of the current news circulating that John Cantlie is alive, whilst this is not substantiated at present, we continue to hope and pray that this turns out to be true. Thank you for your continued support🙏
— Free John Cantlie💚 (@CantlieUK) February 5, 2019Cantlie appeared in a series of ISIS propaganda films called ‘Lend Me Your Ears’ dressed in an orange prison uniform condemning the US and British governments. He later appeared in a series of films about life inside ISIS-held cities. He was last seen in a short film set in Mosul on December 13, 2016. Canlie’s name also appeared in the byline of several articles in the ISIS magazine Dabiq. It is unclear whether the views he expressed were his own or whether he was speaking under duress. In October, Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda was freed after spending 40 months in ISIS captivity in Syria.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A British photojournalist who was captured in Syria in 2012 and has appeared in ISIS propaganda videos is believed to still be alive, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.Without elaborating, a spokesperson for the Home Office told reporters that Wallace's office believes John Cantlie may have survived.Cantlie, a freelance photojournalist, was captured alongside US colleague James Foley in November 2012 and handed over to ISIS. Nothing has been heard from Cantlie since 2016. In January, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported similar information. Foley was the first of several western journalists and aid workers murdered by ISIS in 2014. Graphic footage of their bodies was posted on YouTube. His family and supporters have continued to appeal for information as to his whereabouts.
We are aware of the current news circulating that John Cantlie is alive, whilst this is not substantiated at present, we continue to hope and pray that this turns out to be true. Thank you for your continued support🙏
— Free John Cantlie💚 (@CantlieUK) February 5, 2019Cantlie appeared in a series of ISIS propaganda films called ‘Lend Me Your Ears’ dressed in an orange prison uniform condemning the US and British governments. He later appeared in a series of films about life inside ISIS-held cities. He was last seen in a short film set in Mosul on December 13, 2016. Canlie’s name also appeared in the byline of several articles in the ISIS magazine Dabiq. It is unclear whether the views he expressed were his own or whether he was speaking under duress. In October, Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda was freed after spending 40 months in ISIS captivity in Syria.