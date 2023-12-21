Decline in unemployment rates in Iraq for 2022: Statista Reports

2023-12-21 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A recent statistical report conducted by the German company Statista revealed a decrease in unemployment rates among the youth in Iraq for the past year, 2022.

As per a table released by the company, "The unemployment rate among the youth in Iraq decreased in 2022 by one percentage point (2.81%) to 34.59%, compared to 35.06% in 2021 and a decrease from 36.84% in 2020."

The report indicated that "youth unemployment in Iraq experienced its most substantial decline during 2019 and 2018, reaching 33.90% and 29.56% respectively."