Al-Halbousı meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

2019/07/30 | 02:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
parlıament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbusi discussed on Monday with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalıd Al-Hamad Al-Sabah the development of parliamentary relations between the two countries.
Al-Halbusi discussed during the meeting the historical Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations and the development of parliamentary relations between the two countries. Pointing out that the depth of this relationship will be reflected positively at all levels and that Iraq today is keen to build a balanced relationship with everyone. Praising the role of Kuwait supporting Iraq in Al-Halbusi "discussed during the meeting the historical Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations and the development of parliamentary relations between the two countries." Pointing out that "the depth of this relationship will be reflected positively at all levels, and that Iraq today is keen to build a balanced relationship with everyone. Praising "the role of Kuwait supporting Iraq in international forums.
For his part, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said that the development of parliamentary diplomatic relations between Iraq and Kuwait will be a positive factor to create more rapprochement between Iraq and Kuwaıt.
