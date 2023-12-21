PM Al-Sudani meets UN Representative: Discussion on Iraq elections and plea for international intervention

2023-12-21 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a meeting today with Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq.

During the meeting, Hennis Plasschaert congratulated the Prime Minister for his government’s successful execution of the Provincial Council Elections, describing it as a pivotal step in fortifying stability and reinforcing democratic governance.

On the other hand, PM Al-Sudani reaffirmed the government's dedication to upholding all constitutional responsibilities and fostering administrative decentralization.

He highlighted the accomplishment of the Provincial Council Elections as evidence of this commitment. He also stressed Iraq's readiness to sustain collaboration with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and bolster cooperation across all developmental initiatives within the nation.