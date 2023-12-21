Iraqi Defense Minister visits Spain to discuss military cooperation

2023-12-21 16:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Defense Minister, Thabet al-Abbasi, arrived in Spain on Thursday for a three-day official visit for talks on military cooperation between the two countries.

Abbasi was welcomed by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles at the Ministry of Defense in Madrid. The two ministers held a meeting to discuss a range of issues, including training, equipment, and intelligence sharing.

Abbasi praised Spain's support for Iraq in its fight against terrorism. Robles congratulated her counterpart on the Iraqi army's victory over ISIS and praised its efforts to rebuild the country.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation between their militaries. They discussed sending Iraqi officers to Spain for training and of Spanish instructors coming to Iraq to train Iraqi troops.