PM Al-Sudani advocates economic integration with Iran, emphasizes Development Road Project significance

2023-12-21 16:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized today the importance of enhancing economic integration between Iraq and Iran.

This statement came during his meeting with Mehdi Safari, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, leading an Iranian technical delegation to explore the participation of Iranian companies in the Development Road projects, according to a statement issued by Al-Sudani's media office.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of enhancing economic integration with Iran, expressing Iraq's openness to regional neighbors to foster greater collaboration and contribute to Development Road projects.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized that the vital Development Road project and its associated projects will lay the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation, creating new opportunities to boost Iraq's economy as well as those of neighboring countries and the broader region.

It is noteworthy that the Development Road project, estimated at $17 billion, aims to link Iraq's Al-Faw Grand Port to the border with Turkey via expanding railway networks and roads.

This project aims to connect the oil-rich Al-Faw port in southern Iraq to Turkey, intending to transform the country into a transit hub to shorten travel times between Asia and Europe in an attempt to compete with the Suez Canal.

The Iraqi government plans to operate high-speed trains for cargo and passengers, reaching speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour, in addition to extending lines to local industrial and energy centers, which may include oil and gas pipelines.

According to the outlined plans, the main transportation routes will be connected to the primary Al-Faw port on the Gulf's shores through the modernization and construction of over 1,200 kilometers of railways and highways linking Iraq to neighboring countries.