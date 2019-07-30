عربي | كوردى


Haddad discusses with Erbil strengthening cooperation in judiciary

2019/07/30 | 02:45
 Vice President of the House of Representatives Bashir Haddad discussed with the President of the Judicial Council in Kurdistan Region Ali Awla and the Vice-President of Cassation Court, Judge Abdullah Sharafuddin, the independence of the judiciary and imposition the rule of law, and strengthen coordination with the federal judicial authority.   











