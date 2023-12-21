Kurdistan Hosts New Year's Reception for Diplomats and Global Coalition Representatives

2023-12-21 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish Presidency hosted diplomats and representatives of countries and the Global Coalition to celebrate the New Year.

The ceremony, attended by President Nechirvan Barzani, Vice Presidents, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General, ministers, government officials, and ambassadors, included congratulatory messages for the occasion.

During the gathering, Fawzi Hariri, the Kurdistan Region Presidency's chief of staff, expressed the Kurdish people's gratitude for the countries that support the Region.

The event featured traditional Kurdish Dabke performances.