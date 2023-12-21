Iraq discusses military training with NATO

2023-12-21 18:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Representatives from eight Iraqi professional military education institutions visited NATO Headquarters last week under the direction of Staff Lieutenant General Aqeel Al-Rammah, President of the Iraqi Defense University for Military Studies. Within the auspices of NATO’s Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), the visit was a part of their yearly evaluation of their […]

