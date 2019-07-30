Home › Iraq News › Sri Lanka keen to expand ties with New Kurdistan government

Mon, Jul 29, 2019, 09:04 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka. July 29, Erbil: Sri Lanka is willing to expand bilateral ties with the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the country's envoy to Iraq has said when he called on the new Prime Minister of KRG on Monday.







Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Iraq Niranjan Asoka Ranasinghe in Erbil on Monday.







The Sri Lankan envoy congratulated PM Barzani on the formation of the new KRG cabinet, and expressed his country's willingness to expand bilateral ties, according to the readout of the meeting.







The Prime Minister has remarked that the new cabinet of Kurdistan Regional Government is keen to provide better opportunities and enhance foreign investments in Kurdistan Region.







Ambassador Ranasinghe has noted that Sri Lankan businesses are looking forward to invest in different sectors across the region, and, for this purpose, they will hold a large exhibition soon in Erbil to showcase Sri Lankan products.







Reiterating his cabinet's commitment to a diversified economy for Kurdistan Region, the Kurdish prime minister noted that KRG invites more foreign investments into the region, especially in the area of agriculture.







