Biz2X Launches Frontiers of Digital Finance Executive Event Series in the Middle East, Announces Riyadh Edition for Spring 2024

2023-12-21 19:07:51 - Source: Biz2X

Fintech Event Series Brings Together Thought Leaders to Pioneer AI-Enabled Global Financial and Economic Transformation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,— Witnessing a pivotal moment in the evolution of finance, Biz2X has brought the internationally-acclaimed Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) event to Abu Dhabi. Embracing the visionary theme, "Finance in 2030: How AI-Enabled Finance Will Propel Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Shape the New Economy," the first Middle East event in the FDF conference series was a showcase of cutting-edge perspectives on the future of digital finance in the Middle East and globally.

Hosted with support from Biz2X partners DLA Piper, King & Spalding, ADGM, AWS, and the U.S. U.A.E. Business Council, FDF: Abu Dhabi saw C-level decision makers from esteemed companies across the world converge to the luxury Four Seasons Hotel on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi to share strategic insights into a financial world in the midst of digital transformation.

Highlights from the event are now available online, with a line-up of panelists representing top financial companies, including Mastercard, ADQ Further Ventures, Allied Investment Partners, Finance House, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Qarar, and SIMAH. The main agenda topics featured in FDF: Abu Dhabi’s moderator-led panels included artificial intelligence in finance, economic transformation and financial policies that help to create sustainable growth in the Middle East. Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Biz2X, described the launch of the company’s FDF conference series into the Middle East as an indication of the desire in the region for innovation and digital finance, “Our expansion into the Middle East is a strategic leap towards the future where finance and technology seamlessly converge. At Biz2X, we foresee an era of innovation in this region, and we are excited to be one of the leaders in making that journey possible, alongside our partners who joined us for this inaugural Frontiers of Digital Finance conference in the region.”

Following quickly on the success in Abu Dhabi, Biz2X has just announced FDF: Saudi Arabia will be held in Riyadh in the Spring of 2024. Like its Abu Dhabi counterpart, the Riyadh event will feature insightful panel discussions and keynote speeches from leading executives in the financial services sector in the Kingdom as well as networking among finance leaders and policymakers.

Husam Arabiat, CEO MENAT Region at Biz2X, expressed enthusiasm for the Riyadh event, inviting industry leaders to join the powerhouse conversation. “The innovative drive among financial leaders in the region that was displayed at FDF: Abu Dhabi left us in no doubt that this region has many powerful voices who are driving innovation in the financial sector. Now with FDF: Saudi Arabia, we are putting together a star-studded lineup of speakers and attendees - a who’s who for the finance industry in the MENAT region. We invite anyone who wants to be part of this powerhouse conversation to join us in Riyadh.”

To learn more about FDF: Saudi Arabia and to be notified about upcoming invitations to the event, visit frontiersofdigitalfinance.com and inquire. For more information about Biz2X, including the company's business finance platform, visit biz2x.com.