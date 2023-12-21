Baghdad completes manual counting of 118 polling stations

2023-12-21 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The election offices for Baghdad's two main districts, Karkh and Rusafa, announced on Thursday that they had completed manual counting of 118 polling stations, out of a total of more than 524 that remain under review.

"The office began this morning to open the special voting boxes, which number 324," said Haider Shanawa, technical assistant to the Karkh Baghdad Elections Office, speaking to the Shafaq News Agency. "So far, we have counted 64 polling stations."

For his part, Mohamed Suleiman, technical assistant to the Rusafa Elections Office, confirmed to the agency that "54 polling stations have been counted and sorted, out of a total of more than 200 in the Rusafa district." He added that "the coming days will see the opening of all polling stations and the announcement of the results of the manual counting and sorting."