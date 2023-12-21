Iraq sends 10 million liters of fuel to Gaza via Egypt

2023-12-21 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government announced on Thursday that it sent a fuel tanker to Egypt to provide relief to the Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip. Zidan Khalaf Obaid, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq on Human Rights, confirmed that an Iraqi tanker carrying 10 million liters of fuel has left the […]

