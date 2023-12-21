Karbala Refinery covers 50-60% of local consumption

2023-12-21 21:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Director of Karbala Refinery, Haider Al-Hasani, confirmed on Thursday that the refinery is currently operating at full production capacity, confirming that it covers between 50 and 60 percent of the country’s needs. Al-Hasani told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Karbala Refinery has been providing the local market with products for […]

