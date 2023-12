2023-12-22 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has completed the reclamation of two oil wells in the Khabbaz and Jambur oil fields in Kirkuk. The Khabbaz/45 well was reclaimed using the IDC 206 drilling rig as part of a nine-well reclamation project for the North Oil Company (NOC) in the Khabbaz oil field. The […]

