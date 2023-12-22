Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Over 1,000 Corruption Cases Investigated in Kurdistan in 2023

Over 1,000 Corruption Cases Investigated in Kurdistan in 2023

Over Corruption Cases Investigated in Kurdistan in
Over 1,000 Corruption Cases Investigated in Kurdistan in 2023
2023-12-22 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Ahmad Anwar, Head of the Kurdistan Region's Integrity Commission (KRIC), has reported that in 2023 the commission diligently investigated a total of 1,010 corruption cases, resulting in 230 cases being forwarded to the courts. Over the past five years, a significant 897 corruption cases have been referred to special tribunals since […]

The post Over 1,000 Corruption Cases Investigated in Kurdistan in 2023 first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links