Over 1,000 Corruption Cases Investigated in Kurdistan in 2023

2023-12-22

By John Lee. Dr. Ahmad Anwar, Head of the Kurdistan Region's Integrity Commission (KRIC), has reported that in 2023 the commission diligently investigated a total of 1,010 corruption cases, resulting in 230 cases being forwarded to the courts. Over the past five years, a significant 897 corruption cases have been referred to special tribunals since […]

