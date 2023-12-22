Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › First artificial heart transplant surgery in Iraq completed successfully

First artificial heart transplant surgery in Iraq completed successfully

First artificial heart transplant surgery in Iraq completed successfully
First artificial heart transplant surgery in Iraq completed successfully
2023-12-22 07:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Nasiriyah Heart Center successfully completed the first artificial heart transplant procedure on Wednesday, according to a medical source inside the Dhi Qar health department. This achievement signifies a historic turning point for the Middle East and Iraq alike. The source told Shafaq News Agency about the recent cardiac collapse of a […]

The post First artificial heart transplant surgery in Iraq completed successfully appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links