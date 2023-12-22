First artificial heart transplant surgery in Iraq completed successfully

2023-12-22 07:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Nasiriyah Heart Center successfully completed the first artificial heart transplant procedure on Wednesday, according to a medical source inside the Dhi Qar health department. This achievement signifies a historic turning point for the Middle East and Iraq alike. The source told Shafaq News Agency about the recent cardiac collapse of a […]

