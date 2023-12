2023-12-22 14:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a move to combat severe water scarcity in Basra, Iraq, Shanghai Electric, a Chinese state-owned company, has secured a contract to develop a sea water desalination plant. The agreement, reached with the Baghdad government, aims to construct a comprehensive desalination and hydroelectric plant complex in Southern Basra City. Deputy Governor Mohammed […]

The post Iraq awards Shanghai Electric to build a sea water desalination plant appeared first on Iraqi News.