Language, Power and History

2019/07/30 | 10:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Photo: Courtesy of Alexandr Ivanov/Pixabay
Chiman Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
Warm debates are going on on the Kurdish linguistic issues on social media platforms and sometimes in traditional media as well. Relevant people and the public are participating in the talks, beyond the grammatical must followed rules and the syntax rules, most of other disagreements are in vain, because they are merely opinions not more. The problem is not true or false of the opinions but they are triggered from not having a unified language code set by a relevant authorized language academy.
The vivid languages of the world are pursuing different rules and all of them are true, for example in English language most of the words, prepositions,,etc are spelt out separately only in some few cases. While in German language you would find many phrases formed from the collection of several words, and French language is in the middle of the two mentioned languages; and all those languages are well established languages in the world, they pursue different rules for syntax, phrasing, sentence structuring, spelling and all of them are rights according their set code. By the way, the sentence structure in French language sounds like the Kurdish language sentence structure.
Another issue about languages; except the Arabic language, might be because that Arabic is the language of the holy Quran, the other languages in the Middle East are mostly formed themselves on the corpses of other languages, they are mixed and fragile, but because of having their own states and authority they are up and infallible and well armored.
The history is just like language, if you are not embracing the history and keep standing as a key player in it, it will ignore you, or shape you according other’s accounts.
From Xenophon of Greek to Donald Trump of the United States, statements released over the bravery of the Kurds and their fighting skills, but yet if you see the index of the history of the weapons, you wouldn’t find a single firearm in their name, that’s because not being a key player and history tellers.
This case is perfectly fit to be applied on women; women are not only a part of history but they are the history itself, without women the humanity will not continue for a short while, but they are disenfranchise, because they were not able to express themselves and build their own language of expression and they couldn’t embrace history through their own accounts. Eventually, they are of less importance in away that many of history accelerators like, Economy, religion, politics, the history itself are addressing women through men.
Mrs. Chiman Salih, a Kurdish legal consultant, writer, journalist and a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.net.
The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Comments Comments
