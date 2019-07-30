Citizenship and Identity – Part IV

2019/07/30 | 11:30
Dr. Sorran Arasan | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
Radical democratic citizenship
Chantal Mouffe is a political theoretician and advocate radical democratic citizenship.
Those who advocate radical democratic citizenship claim that this concept can be a form of identification, not just a legal status. The citizen is neither a passive receiver or bearer of rights, as in the doctrine of liberalism, nor someone who submit the rules conceived by politicians, as in civic republicanism. In other words, citizenship (according to Mouffe): is not just one identity among others, as in liberalism, or the dominant identity that overrides all others, as in civic republicanism, rather, it is an articulation principle that affects the different subjects of the social agent. While allowing for a plurality of specific allegiance and for the respect of individual liberty.
There are multiple subject-positions like ecological, gay, ethnical and black movements. Mouffe: radical democratic citizenship does not simply extend the sphere of rights in order to include these groups but allows for the radical mutual restructuring of these identities and the polity.
Radical democratic citizenship becomes the common political identity of theses multiple subject-positions.
What you perceive from Mouffe’s idea of radical democratic citizenship is that identity and citizenship are fused into one entity. Despite the fact that she describes the vitality of group identity to be compatible with political citizenship and conceptualize radical democratic citizenship, but one would have difficulties in putting it in practice, furthermore she eventually accepts the concept that puts citizenship as a master political identity.
‘’while claims that citizenship as a political identity should be strictly distinguished from ethnic, religious or racial identity, she implies the latter should be subordinated to the former’’ Isin and Wood 1999. Furthermore, the political citizenship or identity that Mouffe describe is contingent to social structure at time.
Mouffe emphasizes, the importance of holding us accountable to some different values like language, culture, ethnicity etc. which are compatible with a political society that accepting its rules are our obligation. It is obvious that in Mouffe’s radical democratic citizenship identities are subordinated the political citizenship which is called another identity. In a poly ethnic or poly national country like Turkey and Iran, no matter how democratic and how radical the political system could be, still the political society is constructed by the dominate society, Turks and Persians, because it is society that form the political system. As sociologists try to get people to percept that almost everything in our world is social constructed.
The social elements
To clarify the matter, it will be helpful to bravely look at the social elements. The elements which constitute society, according to Puja Mondal in 6 Basic Elements or Characteristics Which Constitute a Society: 1-likeness of members in a society is the primary basis of mutuality. 2- reciprocal awareness, all social action is based on reciprocal responses. 3-Differences, likeness is not alone sufficient in forming a social organization, diversity or variation is crucial in the process. The basic element of human society is family that composes of biological and to some extent genetically differences between men and women. A society without diversity of labor professions and skills is not functional. The culture of a society prospers with different thoughts, ideas and viewpoints. Differences is necessary in a society but it should be subordinated likeness. Maclver “primary likeness and secondary differences create the greatest of all social institutions-the division of labor “. 4-Interdepended, it is impossible for human being to satisfy his desire in isolation. 5-cooperation, is essential for society, without cooperation no society can exist. 6-conflict, formation of a society needs conflict. Conflict is a process of struggle through which all things have come into existence. Maclver states “cooperation crossed by conflict marks society wherever it is revealed”. The purpose of conflict must be constructive and under control of the other social elements; if the conflict takes over then the society will be paralyzed and dissociated.
The Kurdish people cannot gain their citizenship’s right by being subordinated to occupier powers because it is impossible to build a united society (national) with those powers due to: 1-There are much more differences than likeness, in many aspects of life, in Kurdish society compare with occupier’s. 2- Accumulate historical conflicts between Kurds and the occupiers has paralyzed any functional bond between them, there is no interchange or reciprocity based on mutual respect. 3-the hostile, authoritarian and hegemonic mentality of the occupier’s people have destroyed any ground for mutual understanding. 4-There is no reasonable cooperation or interdependence, there is just one-sided operation from the occupiers and all interdependences have been replaced by almost totally dependences of Kurds on the occupiers.
One simple example which is usually common: A person, a father to three children from Northern [Turkey] Kurdistan visits Hewlêr, Southern [Iraqi] Kurdistan, he overwhelms of happiness seeing the Kurdish flag, the Kurdish parliament, Kurdish forces etc. The experiences have a huge impact on him emotionally and he wishes to stay there forever, but after reflection over his families’ situation he sigh and tells himself I will be happy and proud to live here, Southern Kurdistan and be protected by the Kurdish forces. Unfortunately I have to go back to Turkey and learn my children Turkish because there future is there. It looks like a chose he mikes, at the same time has been hailed into such position that somehow force him to choose this decision. Se next section.
Dr. Sorran Arasan, a specialist physician in eye diseases Sweden. He is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.net. This is a part of series titled “Citizenship and Identity”, see below.
