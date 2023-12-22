IHEC Completes Audit and Verification of Provincial Council Election Results in 10 Governorates

2023-12-22 21:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) declared the completion of the audit and verification of results for 10 out of the 15 governorates where provincial council elections were held.

The conformity rates in these governorates reached 100%, according to Nibras Abu Souda, the IHEC's Assistant Spokesperson.

He told Shafaq News Agency that the remaining five governorates, including Baghdad, Karkh, and Rusafa, are still undergoing the process.

Last Tuesday, the Independent High Electoral Commission revealed the preliminary results of Iraq's provincial council elections held on Monday.

Omar Ahmed, the Commission's Chairman, announced that the released results encompass 94.4% of the total outcomes, emphasizing the successful implementation of the constitutional mandate for governorate council elections.

Key Results:

1. Baghdad Governorate:

- Taqadum Alliance (led by Mohamad Al-Halbousi and Khamis Khanjar): First

- Nai (We Build) Alliance: Second

- State of Law Coalition: Third

2. Wasit Governorate:

- The "Wasit Ajmal" list secured the highest votes with 93,837.

3. Al-Qadisiyah Governorate:

- Nabni coalition: First with 54,488 votes

- State of Law coalition: Second

4. Najaf Governorate

- Nabni Alliance: First with 42,099 votes

5. Al-Anbar Governorate:

- Taqadum Alliance: First with 154,733 votes

6. Kirkuk Governorate:

- "Kirkuk Our Strength and Our Will" coalition: First with 139,373 votes

7. Diyala Governorate:

- National Diyala Alliance: First with 97,185 votes

8. Karbala:

- Ibdaa Karbala coalition: First with 99,166 votes

9. Babel Governorate:

- Nabni Alliance: First with 79,611 votes

10. Basra Governorate:

- Tasmeem coalition: First with 266,999 votes

11. Dhi Qar Governorate:

- Nabni coalition: First with 73,238 votes

12. Maysan Governorate:

- Nabni Alliance: First with 51,101 votes

13. Muthanna Governorate:

- State of Law coalition: First with 46,750 votes

14. Saladin Governorate:

- National Masses Coalition Party: First with 122,305 votes

15. Nineveh Governorate:

- Nineveh, For Its People Coalition: First with 141,749 votes

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: Second with 127,938 votes