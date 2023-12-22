Islamic Resistance in Iraq Claims Attack on Israeli 'Vital Target' in the Mediterranean Sea

2023-12-22 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced attacking an Israeli "vital target" in the Mediterranean Sea.

In a statement, the group, which mainly consists of pro-Iranian Iraqi forces, expressed its commitment to "resisting the occupation, supporting the people in Gaza, and responding to the recent atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians."

The statement affirmed that the attack directly hit the vital target but did not specify its nature.

This announcement follows the group's claim on Thursday that it had bombed a target in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area using appropriate weapons.

The "Axis of Resistance" (including Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Ansarallah of Yemen) expressed full support to the Hamas Movement in confronting the Israeli operations in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched about 80 attacks against the US-led Coalition forces in Syria and Iraq. The Yemini-based Houthis (Ansarallah) fired rockets and drones toward Israel despite being more than 1,000 miles away from Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.

The Houthis are also utilizing their control of Yemen's western seaboard, encompassing ports like Hodeidah, to launch attacks on shipping they perceive as linked to Israel.

On the Lebanese front, Israel is facing another "enemy," Hezbollah, the most potent Iran-aligned group in the Middle East.

More than 130 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, mostly Hezbollah fighters with one Lebanese soldier.

Israel also lost tens of soldiers in the military operations on the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.

Hezbollah's strategy started with attacking the Israeli telecommunication towers, which blocked the connection among the Israeli forces, then attacked with drones and rockets the Israeli army gatherings, killing dozens.