Basra Crude prices rise slightly as global prices up for the week

2023-12-23 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Basra crude prices rose slightly on Friday, following a trend in the global market.

Basra Light crude closed at $74.16 per barrel, up 46 cents from the previous day. The gain marked a weekly increase of 2.04%.

Basra Intermediate crude closed at $77.16 per barrel, also up 46 cents from the previous day. The gain marked a weekly increase of 1.97%.

Global oil prices rose by as much as 1% on Friday, and posted their biggest weekly gains since October, up more than 4%. The gains were driven by the tension in the Red Sea that forced hundreds of ships to take longer, safer routes, delaying oil shipments.

