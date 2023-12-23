Iraq sends ninth aid convoy to Gaza

2023-12-23 12:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent (IRC) on Saturday said it had sent a ninth convoy of food and aid supplies to the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The IRC said in a statement that the convoy, which consisted of more than 15 tons of food and aid supplies, was sent to Egypt via the Iraqi Air Force.

The supplies will then be handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) through the Rafah crossing.

The IRC said that the convoy included a variety of food items, including rice, flour, beans, lentils, and canned goods. It also included medical supplies, hygiene items, and other necessities.

The IRC's statement said that the delivery of aid to the Palestinians in Gaza is "a humanitarian priority" for the Iraqi government. The IRC said that it is committed to continuing to provide assistance to the people of Gaza, who have been suffering from a humanitarian crisis for many years.