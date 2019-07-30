Supreme Council for Combating Corruption appraise decrees of judiciary council

2019/07/30 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad /INA
Supreme Council for Combating Corruption appraise judiciary council's decrees and regarded them complementary to the procedures which executive authority adopt to combat the same systems.
The statement text below:
Supreme Council for Combating Corruption appraise decrees that judiciary council adopting in its session on 25July 2019, which was headed by chairman of the supreme judicial council judge FaikZidane, regarded them complementary to the procedures that adopted by executive authority in combating corruption systems, especially what linked with boundary crossings file and prevention non-governmental sides from intervening in crossings work and take the most severe penalties against them, what represent a motive for control and inspection sides to do their tasks in best way, also what linked with drugs file and take the most severe penalties against the users, dealers, traders, carriers and mediators, this decree strengthen governmental procedures and obligated concern ministries to execute them including concluding bilateral with neighboring and regional countries to help Iraq in limiting drugs smuggling, and appraise council role in procedures taken to determine legal offenses across Iraq to keep these places sanctity.
The council encouraged on judiciary authority and its foundations in the necessity of ending quickly files which linked with integrity and emphasis their judiciary judgments, from our side we informed control and inspection sides to supply judiciary with all needed rudiments and evidence which enable it to speed the ending.
The council also expressed its appreciation on such decrees and encouraged courts and judges in judging the most severe penalties in financial and administrative corruption cases to keep the state and its institutions prestige and sanctity.
Baghdad /INA
Supreme Council for Combating Corruption appraise judiciary council's decrees and regarded them complementary to the procedures which executive authority adopt to combat the same systems.
The statement text below:
Supreme Council for Combating Corruption appraise decrees that judiciary council adopting in its session on 25July 2019, which was headed by chairman of the supreme judicial council judge FaikZidane, regarded them complementary to the procedures that adopted by executive authority in combating corruption systems, especially what linked with boundary crossings file and prevention non-governmental sides from intervening in crossings work and take the most severe penalties against them, what represent a motive for control and inspection sides to do their tasks in best way, also what linked with drugs file and take the most severe penalties against the users, dealers, traders, carriers and mediators, this decree strengthen governmental procedures and obligated concern ministries to execute them including concluding bilateral with neighboring and regional countries to help Iraq in limiting drugs smuggling, and appraise council role in procedures taken to determine legal offenses across Iraq to keep these places sanctity.
The council encouraged on judiciary authority and its foundations in the necessity of ending quickly files which linked with integrity and emphasis their judiciary judgments, from our side we informed control and inspection sides to supply judiciary with all needed rudiments and evidence which enable it to speed the ending.
The council also expressed its appreciation on such decrees and encouraged courts and judges in judging the most severe penalties in financial and administrative corruption cases to keep the state and its institutions prestige and sanctity.