CBI auctions +$600 mn during the past week

2023-12-23 16:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) total sales of hard currency in US dollars during the past week surpassed 600 million dollars.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s corresp?ndent, CBI sold a total of $674,021,096 during the past week over a three-day auction period. The daily average was $224,673,698, which decreased compared to the previous week's total of $883,860,097.

The highest dollar sales occurred on Sunday, reaching $221,898,486, while the lowest sales were on Thursday, totaling $209,994,098.

Foreign remittances during the past week amounted to $575,301,096, marking an 88% increase compared to cash sales totaling $71,720,000.