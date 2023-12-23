Iraqi dinar strengthens against US dollar in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-12-23 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 152,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In the local exchange shops, the selling price reached 153,250 dinars for 100 dollars and the purchase price at 151,250 dinars.