Iraqi President and new Kuwait emir exchange views on bilateral relations

2023-12-23 23:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, President of Iraq Abdulatif Jamal Rashid spoke with the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

President Rashid offered condolences for Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's death and congratulated Sheikh Meshaal on his taking over.

The Iraqi President of Iraq said that his country is determined to increase and improve cooperation with Kuwait. He also hoped there could be more cooperation and mutual exchange in matters of common interest.