UN Warns ISIS Leader Plotting Comeback from Iraq
2019/07/30 | 14:25
The

The

ISIS terror group's self-declared caliphate may be dead, but its leaders are

hanging on in Syria and Iraq, dreaming of the day when they can again direct

attacks on targets around the world.The

conclusion is part of a sobering assessment in a newly released quarterly United

Nations report on ISIS which warns the epicenter for the terror group's budding

renaissance is Iraq, "where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and most of the ISIS leadership

are now based.""The

leadership aims to adapt, survive and consolidate in the core area and to

establish sleeper cells at the local level in preparation for eventual

resurgence," the report cautioned. "When it has the time and space to

reinvest in an external operations capability, ISIS will direct and facilitate

international attacks."In

the meantime, the report warns the terror organization, "has continued its

evolution into a mainly covert network," since the fall of Baghuz, the

last territory it held in Syria, this past March.While

the assessment that Baghdadi is operating mostly out of Iraq is new, the other

warnings are similar to concerns voiced by U.S. officials and others dating

back to last year.ISIS

"is well-positioned to rebuild and work on enabling its physical caliphate

to re-emerge," Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson told VOA last

August."This

is not the end of the fight," U.S. Special Representative for Syria,

Ambassador James Jeffery, said this past March, following the fall of Baghuz.More

recently, a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War

(ISW), said the terror group is poised for a comeback that "could be

faster and even more devastating" than when it first swept across parts of

Syria and Iraq.Intelligence

from U.N. member states anticipates that "comeback" will take place

in the Syrian and Iraqi heartlands, where ISIS has the majority of its

estimated 10,000 to 15,000 fighters, many in clandestine cells.Echoing

U.S. intelligence and military assessments, the U.N. report stated IS

operations are more advanced in Iraq but that its operatives are still able to

move freely across parts of both Iraq and Syria.The

group's attacks, which seem to be coming with increased frequency, appear aimed

at frustrating the local populations, for example burning crops in northern

Iraq to prevent any steps toward recovery and stabilization."Their

hope is that the local populations will become impatient, blame the authorities

and grow nostalgic for the time when ISIS was in control," the report

said, adding member states fear it may be working.At

the same time, intelligence officials said ISIS is effectively using its media

and propaganda arms to maintain relevance until such time that it is again

ready to strike on the global stage.Adding

to the concerns of intelligence officials around the world are the large number

of foreign fighters that may still be at large, either in Syria and Iraq, or in

the surrounding countries.U.S.

counterterror officials estimate that more than 45,000 fighters from 110

countries flocked to Syria and Iraq, almost all to fight for ISIS.As

of earlier this year, as many as 10,000 were thought to be at large, having

escaped the fall of the terror group's caliphate. But the new U.N. assessment warns

that number could be higher, and that "up to 30,000 of those who travelled

to the so-called 'caliphate' may still be alive."Despite

all this, the U.N. report finds IS still faces some significant challenges,

especially when it comes to money.While

IS still has an estimated $50 million to $300 million in revenue left over from

its self-declared caliphate, the group "is reported to lack liquid funds

to run operations," according to the report. As such, member states told

the U.N. that IS operatives have become more dependent on crime while also

trying to profit from legitimate businesses.IS

has also become more dependent on provinces and its more established

affiliates, so it runs the risk that its agenda will slowly become less

international and more regionalized. And

it continues to face stiff competition from its main rival, al-Qaida, as the

two terror groups battle in Syria and Iraq, and increasingly in parts of West

Africa and the Sahel, for followers.Al-Qaida,

itself, also faces a somewhat uncertain future, at least in the near term,

according the U.N. report, with its leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, "reported

to be in poor health and doubts as to how the group will manage the

succession."



