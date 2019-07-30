UN Warns ISIS Leader Plotting Comeback from Iraq

2019/07/30 | 14:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
ISIS terror group's self-declared caliphate may be dead, but its leaders are
hanging on in Syria and Iraq, dreaming of the day when they can again direct
attacks on targets around the world.The
conclusion is part of a sobering assessment in a newly released quarterly United
Nations report on ISIS which warns the epicenter for the terror group's budding
renaissance is Iraq, "where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and most of the ISIS leadership
are now based.""The
leadership aims to adapt, survive and consolidate in the core area and to
establish sleeper cells at the local level in preparation for eventual
resurgence," the report cautioned. "When it has the time and space to
reinvest in an external operations capability, ISIS will direct and facilitate
international attacks."In
the meantime, the report warns the terror organization, "has continued its
evolution into a mainly covert network," since the fall of Baghuz, the
last territory it held in Syria, this past March.While
the assessment that Baghdadi is operating mostly out of Iraq is new, the other
warnings are similar to concerns voiced by U.S. officials and others dating
back to last year.ISIS
"is well-positioned to rebuild and work on enabling its physical caliphate
to re-emerge," Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson told VOA last
August."This
is not the end of the fight," U.S. Special Representative for Syria,
Ambassador James Jeffery, said this past March, following the fall of Baghuz.More
recently, a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War
(ISW), said the terror group is poised for a comeback that "could be
faster and even more devastating" than when it first swept across parts of
Syria and Iraq.Intelligence
from U.N. member states anticipates that "comeback" will take place
in the Syrian and Iraqi heartlands, where ISIS has the majority of its
estimated 10,000 to 15,000 fighters, many in clandestine cells.Echoing
U.S. intelligence and military assessments, the U.N. report stated IS
operations are more advanced in Iraq but that its operatives are still able to
move freely across parts of both Iraq and Syria.The
group's attacks, which seem to be coming with increased frequency, appear aimed
at frustrating the local populations, for example burning crops in northern
Iraq to prevent any steps toward recovery and stabilization."Their
hope is that the local populations will become impatient, blame the authorities
and grow nostalgic for the time when ISIS was in control," the report
said, adding member states fear it may be working.At
the same time, intelligence officials said ISIS is effectively using its media
and propaganda arms to maintain relevance until such time that it is again
ready to strike on the global stage.Adding
to the concerns of intelligence officials around the world are the large number
of foreign fighters that may still be at large, either in Syria and Iraq, or in
the surrounding countries.U.S.
counterterror officials estimate that more than 45,000 fighters from 110
countries flocked to Syria and Iraq, almost all to fight for ISIS.As
of earlier this year, as many as 10,000 were thought to be at large, having
escaped the fall of the terror group's caliphate. But the new U.N. assessment warns
that number could be higher, and that "up to 30,000 of those who travelled
to the so-called 'caliphate' may still be alive."Despite
all this, the U.N. report finds IS still faces some significant challenges,
especially when it comes to money.While
IS still has an estimated $50 million to $300 million in revenue left over from
its self-declared caliphate, the group "is reported to lack liquid funds
to run operations," according to the report. As such, member states told
the U.N. that IS operatives have become more dependent on crime while also
trying to profit from legitimate businesses.IS
has also become more dependent on provinces and its more established
affiliates, so it runs the risk that its agenda will slowly become less
international and more regionalized. And
it continues to face stiff competition from its main rival, al-Qaida, as the
two terror groups battle in Syria and Iraq, and increasingly in parts of West
Africa and the Sahel, for followers.Al-Qaida,
itself, also faces a somewhat uncertain future, at least in the near term,
according the U.N. report, with its leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, "reported
to be in poor health and doubts as to how the group will manage the
succession."
