UN Warns ISIS Leader Plotting Comeback from Iraq

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheISIS terror group's self-declared caliphate may be dead, but its leaders arehanging on in Syria and Iraq, dreaming of the day when they can again directattacks on targets around the world.Theconclusion is part of a sobering assessment in a newly released quarterly UnitedNations report on ISIS which warns the epicenter for the terror group's buddingrenaissance is Iraq, "where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and most of the ISIS leadershipare now based.""Theleadership aims to adapt, survive and consolidate in the core area and toestablish sleeper cells at the local level in preparation for eventualresurgence," the report cautioned. "When it has the time and space toreinvest in an external operations capability, ISIS will direct and facilitateinternational attacks."Inthe meantime, the report warns the terror organization, "has continued itsevolution into a mainly covert network," since the fall of Baghuz, thelast territory it held in Syria, this past March.Whilethe assessment that Baghdadi is operating mostly out of Iraq is new, the otherwarnings are similar to concerns voiced by U.S. officials and others datingback to last year.ISIS"is well-positioned to rebuild and work on enabling its physical caliphateto re-emerge," Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson told VOA lastAugust."Thisis not the end of the fight," U.S. Special Representative for Syria,Ambassador James Jeffery, said this past March, following the fall of Baghuz.Morerecently, a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War(ISW), said the terror group is poised for a comeback that "could befaster and even more devastating" than when it first swept across parts ofSyria and Iraq.Intelligencefrom U.N. member states anticipates that "comeback" will take placein the Syrian and Iraqi heartlands, where ISIS has the majority of itsestimated 10,000 to 15,000 fighters, many in clandestine cells.EchoingU.S. intelligence and military assessments, the U.N. report stated ISoperations are more advanced in Iraq but that its operatives are still able tomove freely across parts of both Iraq and Syria.Thegroup's attacks, which seem to be coming with increased frequency, appear aimedat frustrating the local populations, for example burning crops in northernIraq to prevent any steps toward recovery and stabilization."Theirhope is that the local populations will become impatient, blame the authoritiesand grow nostalgic for the time when ISIS was in control," the reportsaid, adding member states fear it may be working.Atthe same time, intelligence officials said ISIS is effectively using its mediaand propaganda arms to maintain relevance until such time that it is againready to strike on the global stage.Addingto the concerns of intelligence officials around the world are the large numberof foreign fighters that may still be at large, either in Syria and Iraq, or inthe surrounding countries.U.S.counterterror officials estimate that more than 45,000 fighters from 110countries flocked to Syria and Iraq, almost all to fight for ISIS.Asof earlier this year, as many as 10,000 were thought to be at large, havingescaped the fall of the terror group's caliphate. But the new U.N. assessment warnsthat number could be higher, and that "up to 30,000 of those who travelledto the so-called 'caliphate' may still be alive."Despiteall this, the U.N. report finds IS still faces some significant challenges,especially when it comes to money.WhileIS still has an estimated $50 million to $300 million in revenue left over fromits self-declared caliphate, the group "is reported to lack liquid fundsto run operations," according to the report. As such, member states toldthe U.N. that IS operatives have become more dependent on crime while alsotrying to profit from legitimate businesses.IShas also become more dependent on provinces and its more establishedaffiliates, so it runs the risk that its agenda will slowly become lessinternational and more regionalized. Andit continues to face stiff competition from its main rival, al-Qaida, as thetwo terror groups battle in Syria and Iraq, and increasingly in parts of WestAfrica and the Sahel, for followers.Al-Qaida,itself, also faces a somewhat uncertain future, at least in the near term,according the U.N. report, with its leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, "reportedto be in poor health and doubts as to how the group will manage thesuccession."