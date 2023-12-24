Iraqi oil exports to the US declined last week: EIA

2023-12-24 10:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States declined during the week of December 16-22, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA's latest weekly data showed that U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 22,000 barrels per day (b/d) during the week, down by 63,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 82,000 b/d.

Total U.S. crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.674 million b/d during the week, up 168,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 5.506 million b/d.

The EIA's data showed that the largest U.S. crude oil imports during the week came from Canada, at an average of 3.686 million b/d. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, at an average of 851,000 b/d. The United States also imported 406,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia, 215,000 b/d from Colombia, 197,000 b/d from Brazil, 162,000 b/d from Nigeria, 86,000 b/d from Libya, and 49,000 b/d from Ecuador.

The United States did not import any crude oil from Russia during the week.