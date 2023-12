Imams and preachers of Al-Adhamiya speak out against insults to late Mullah Mudarris

Imams and preachers of Al-Adhamiya speak out against insults to late Mullah Mudarris

2023-12-24 13:45:18 - Source: 964

Imams and preachers of Al-Adhamiya speak out against insults to late Mullah Mudarris